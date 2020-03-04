Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$100m credit to improve education quality in Myanmar

More than 70 percent of the financing will be channeled to Myanmar’s most disadvantaged townships, with a particular focus on the most under-performing schools and teachers within these townships.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:03 IST
World Bank approves US$100m credit to improve education quality in Myanmar
The project builds on and extends the geographic scope of the work done under the ongoing Decentralizing Funding to Schools Project, supported by the World Bank since 2014. Image Credit: Twitter(@WB_AsiaPacific)

A project to improve access to, and quality of, basic education nationwide in Myanmar was approved today by the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors. The project, financed by a US$100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA), will be implemented over four school years.

The Inclusive Access and Quality Education (IAQE) project take a national and a focused approach, covering all states and regions and supporting programs to reach out to schools across the country while placing greater emphasis on social inclusion and support to conflict-affected areas. More than 70 percent of the financing will be channeled to Myanmar's most disadvantaged townships, with a particular focus on the most under-performing schools and teachers within these townships.

The project builds on and extends the geographic scope of the work done under the ongoing Decentralizing Funding to Schools Project, supported by the World Bank since 2014. That project to date has reduced the burden of fees for the parents and guardians of more than 9 million students through direct funding to all Ministry of Education schools for their operations and has provided stipends to more than 200,000 poor and disadvantaged students, helping them to stay enrolled through middle and high school.

At a nationwide level, however, there continue to be large gaps in educational attainment and access. About one-third of students at grade 3 level are unable to read fluently with comprehension or solve basic age-appropriate mathematical problems, and most students continue to drop out before the age of fourteen. Moreover, education outcomes are unequally distributed and are particularly poor for children from disadvantaged social and economic backgrounds, minority ethnic groups, and communities living in conflict-affected areas.

"Providing quality education for all will be critical for poverty reduction, fostering human capital, and building a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire country," said Gevorg Sargsyan, Acting World Bank Country Director for Myanmar. "It will be particularly important to reach children who have dropped out, migrant children and internally displaced children, and bring them back into school, which is why the new project puts a special emphasis on reaching the most marginalized children."

The IAQE project will also support strengthening the efficiency of the education system, including improved public financial and human resource management and technical support to the Ministry of Education, and will closely monitor implementation across the country.

In addition to the US$100 million IDA credit, the IAQE project will be supported through US$70 million from the Global Partnership for Education and US$10 million from the European Commission.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

NASA inks Space Act Agreements to advance Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge

US space agency NASA said today it has inked Space Act Agreements with 17 aviation companies to advance plans for the Urban Air Mobility UAM Grand Challenge aimed at testing the capabilities and readiness of vehicles and systems that could ...

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres France, Mar 4 AFP Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gan...

Biden wins seven states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two -network projections

A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win seven large states on Tuesday, and front-runner Bernie Sanders captured two states with several others too close to call on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating ...

Soccer-West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday. The exhibition tournament will take place ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020