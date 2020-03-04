Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani foundation launches CSR project to help students, youth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:24 IST
Adani foundation launches CSR project to help students, youth

The Adani foundation has launched a project aimed at providing career building opportunities for students and youth hailing from Kerala's coastal areas. The project, part of the foundation's CSR activity, will be held in association with Lifology.com, the world's top career accelerator for youth.

Gujarat-based Adani Ports and SEZ Private Ltd is developing the Rs 7,525 crore International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport at nearby Vizhinjam. Contrary to the conventional model of social responsibility campaigns, the project aims to provide career- building opportunities to students from the state's less developed coastal areas using the Lifology.com platform, a press release said.

"Working with Adani Foundation fills us with positive energy to drive the youth in these regions to successful careers. There is a huge potential in these parts that we can channel towards the pursuit of excellence in various career fields," Chief Executive Officer of Lifology, Praveen Parameswar said.

Lifology, being world's first career accelerator for teens is looking for more opportunities to be a helping hand to the less privileged communities across India, he added. The platform determines the best fit career track for young students using Al powered psychometric assessments.

Career coaching based on the personalized reports will be carried out by the Lifologists (career coaches of Lifology.com). The coaching process starts after the personal assessments conducted on mobile devices or personal computers.

The students are given access to the Lifology platform for a year. As the platform made an amazing impact for the initiative held a year ago, Adani Foundation requested the continued support from Lifology for this year as well.

At Vizhinjam under the CSR of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd. we are trying to develop the human potential among the youth in under-served regions across the country, Unit CSR Head of Adani Foundation, Anil Balakrishnan said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Rose sidelined as Pistons host Thunder

The Detroit Pistons rough season has taken another turn for the worse. Point guard Derrick Rose has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Hell undergo treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks but its likely that Rose wont play again...

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on Coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the Coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12.40 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vradhan says there are a total of 28 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in India 1 in Delhi, 6 in Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020