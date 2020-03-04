Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during boards exams

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:00 IST
Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during boards exams

Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday. "Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks CBI response on providing copy of probe into disinvestment of govt share in Hindustan Zinc

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBIs response on providing a copy of its probe report closing the preliminary inquiry into the disinvestment of the governments share in PSU Hindustan Zinc Limited in 2002. A bench headed by Chief J...

US media tycoon Bloomberg endorses Biden for White House: statement. (AFP) ZHZH

US media tycoon Bloomberg endorses Biden for White House statement. AFP ZHZH...

Democratic presidential race narrows down to keen two-way fight between Biden and Sanders

The race to win the Democratic Partys nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election has virtually narrowed down to a two-way contest between ex-vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders as the two septuag...

Delhi violence: 531 cases filed, over 1600 held or detained

The Delhi Police has registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday. Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020