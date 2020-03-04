Coronavirus: CBSE to allow students to carry masks, hand sanitiser during boards exams

Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday. "Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

