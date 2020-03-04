Left Menu
IIT Bombay, Delhi among top 50 engineering schools across globe: QS World ranking

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai and Delhi are among the top 50 engineering colleges across the globe, according to subject-wise QS World Ranking. While IIT Bombay has been ranked 44, IIT Delhi has bagged the 47th rank.

Last year, IIT Delhi was at the 61st position, while IIT Bombay was at 53rd spot. "It is a significant achievement of our premiere engineering institutions, which has made India proud. This is the result of continuous efforts of our government to promote the environment of research and innovation in our educational institutions," Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

IIT Bombay Director, Subhasis Chaudhuri, said, "Our students and faculty members are our key strength. I am sure they will take us much further in the near future." "This is the result of the various measures we have taken in the institute on boosting the research ecosystem on the campus, strengthening our connect with the external stakeholders, significantly enhanced internationalization efforts from the institute and various other measures initiated in the last three years," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said in a statement. Five institutions from India have been ranked among the top 100 this year, while in 2019 there were three, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras. This year IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) is at 86th, IIT Madras (IITM) at 88 and IIT Kanpur (IITK) at 96.

In arts and humanities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked at the 162nd position while the Delhi University has been ranked at 231 spot..

