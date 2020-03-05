Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 98 pc attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:04 IST
Over 98 pc attendance in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi: CBSE

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in the violence-affected northeast Delhi on Thursday, a CBSE official said. The class 12 students appeared for Accountancy exam.

"Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in class 12 Accountancy exam in riot-hit northeast Delhi," the official at the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) said. On Wednesday, 97.8 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 10 board exam for the Science paper..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss report first coronavirus death

A 74-year-old woman in western Switzerland has died after contracting the new coronavirus, the countrys first death from the rapidly spreading disease outbreak, regional police said on Thursday.The woman had been hospitalized at Lausannes U...

Twenty hurt after high-speed train derails in eastern France

A high-speed TGV train running between Strasbourg in eastern France and Paris derailed on Thursday, injuring 20 people including one seriously, local officials said.Police and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, which ha...

Coronavirus crisis intensifies for airlines as UK's Flybe collapses

The worsening coronavirus epidemic heaped fresh misery on the airlines sector on Thursday, as British regional carrier Flybe became the first big casualty of a slump in travel demand and Norwegian Air scrapped its profit guidance for this y...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus douses stocks rally; Europe, U.S. futures lower

European shares fell again on Thursday, taking their cue from U.S. equity futures, which implied a lower open for Wall Street as cases of the coronavirus surged in the U.S. European markets snapped a three-day winning streak. Frankfurt and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020