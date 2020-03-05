Left Menu
EdTech Startup Impartus to Offer Live Virtual Classroom Completely Free to Schools and Colleges During the Coronavirus Crisis

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:00 IST
Impartus, a Bangalore-based edtech startup today announced to offer its innovative Virtual Classroom designed for Live online learning, completely free to all the Indian schools and colleges. Given the Govt. of India advisory to 'maintain social distancing' and the recent news of few Indian schools declaring close down, there is a chance of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis affecting the education of Indian students. This initiative is to ensure that no student is deprived of a live and interactive access to teachers and teaching. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is also supporting Impartus towards the same.

Amit Mahensaria, Co-founder & CEO of Impartus, says, "We care deeply for our student and teacher community. With exams around the corner, Impartus wishes to ensure that the education of each and every Indian student is continuing and unaffected in these challenging times. Hence, we will be offering a free access to our virtual classroom platform for live classes to all the educational institutions and their teachers, till March 31, 2020 and can be extended as per the need. This small effort is to contribute to the best of our capacity towards the Indian education system, a system, which has made our startup where it is today."

The teachers will be able to conduct unlimited live and interactive online classes for up to 500 students in each session (be it for teaching or doubt solving) on Impartus Virtual Classroom, which is hosted on AWS. The students can also watch the on-demand recordings of these classes on Impartus platform.

Any staff or teacher of an institution (schools, colleges and universities only) can avail this facility online on live.impartus.com or through Call / WhatsApp on +91-7892090030. The platform will be made available immediately to that institution and all the teachers will be able to conduct real-time interactive online classes for students.

Impartus is committed to supporting Indian students during this challenging time, and looks forward to scaling its infrastructure to support a smooth and reliable access throughout this period. It also appreciates the support extended by AWS.

About Impartus

Impartus provides innovative video learning solutions that drive better outcomes for the education sector. With more than 200 leading universities and educational institutions using Impartus to provide better learning, we have achieved market leadership in India and an expanding presence across emerging markets. The company is funded by Kaizen Private Equity, India's premiere education-focused private equity fund. Learn more at www.impartus.com.


