Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus:Delhi govt orders closure of schools, colleges till Mar 31;exams to be held as scheduled

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:40 IST
Coronavirus:Delhi govt orders closure of schools, colleges till Mar 31;exams to be held as scheduled

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered that all educational institutions in the national capital including schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak but exams will be conducted as scheduled. "In view of rapid spread of COVID-19, all educational institutions -- schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- shall remain closed till March 31, 2020, except for holding examinations," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in an official order.

"The students can be asked to attend the school, college, institutions only to take board exams, term end exams and semester exams," he added. Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will be closed till March 31 for primary classes in view of the outbreak of the contagious viral disease.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74 with 14 fresh cases being reported on Thursday, including a foreign national. The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Emirates expects to cancel more flights as coronavirus curbs spread

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, expects to cancel more flights as the coronavirus outbreak weighs further on global travel demand, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.The World Health Organization on W...

NPR not to mark any citizen 'doubtful'; no documents need to be furnished: Amit Shah

Allaying fears over the National Population Register NPR, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said no citizen will be marked D or doubtful during the updating exercise and no documents need to be furnished to prove citizenship. Also, it i...

Highlights at 2100 hrs

New Delhi Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs DEL137 LDALL CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus cases in India reach 74 Delhi govt announces shutting down of schools, colleges, cinema halls New Delhi The coronavirus cases in India rose to ...

No role in depositing Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank, says

The Odisha government on Thursday informed the Assembly that it has no role in depositing Lord Jagannaths Rs 545 crore in the Yes Bank and said the fund was deposited in the crisis-hit lender as it had offered the highest rate of interest i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020