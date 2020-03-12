Coronavirus:Delhi govt orders closure of schools, colleges till Mar 31;exams to be held as scheduled

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered that all educational institutions in the national capital including schools and colleges will be closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak but exams will be conducted as scheduled. "In view of rapid spread of COVID-19, all educational institutions -- schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities and private coaching and tuition centres -- shall remain closed till March 31, 2020, except for holding examinations," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in an official order.

"The students can be asked to attend the school, college, institutions only to take board exams, term end exams and semester exams," he added. Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will be closed till March 31 for primary classes in view of the outbreak of the contagious viral disease.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74 with 14 fresh cases being reported on Thursday, including a foreign national. The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus..

