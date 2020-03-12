XLRI postpones annual convocation due to coronavirus outbreak

Premier B-school XLRI- Xavier School of Management has decided to postpone its 64th annual convocation for an unspecified time in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world, a spokesperson of the Jharkhand-based institute said on Thursday. The event was scheduled on March 21.

Over 1,100 turnout including students, guardians, faculty members and others would have been present, if the convocation was held at the Jamshedpur campus, he said. "We don't want to take any chance," the spokesperson said.

More than 520 students were slated to receive their diplomas at the programme. "In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to postpone the annual convocation for an unspecified time," XLRI director Fr. P Christie S J said in a statement.

In line with the advisories issued by the health ministry and the World Health Organization, the institute has urged its students to avoid travelling and large gatherings to mitigate spread of Covid-19, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.