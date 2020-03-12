Indraprastha University to put up sanitiser counters, distribute masks in campus

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University said it will put up sanitiser counters at various locations in the campus and distribute masks to its students and staffers in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus. At an emergency meeting convened on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma directed the General Administration Department of the varsity to ensure that adequate prevention measures are in place in the campus and in the affiliated colleges. "All the staff and students as well as affiliated colleges will be sensitised. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials like posters, hoardings, pamphlets, etc regarding coronavirus will be displayed prominently at various locations in the campus and affiliated colleges," the varsity said in a statement.

It has advised that if any case of coronavirus is suspected or reported in campus or any affiliated colleges, it should be brought to the notice of the authorities. The statement also said that the university will put up sanitiser counters at various locations like entrance of the campus, outside classrooms, outside the canteen. "Office spaces, hostels, library, canteen, classrooms will be sanitised properly. Free masks will be distributed to the staff and students. "The University Health Centre has been alerted to cope up with any emergency in this regard," the statement said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in India has risen to 74, which includes 16 Italians and one Canadian. The figure also includes three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.