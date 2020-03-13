Left Menu
Mizoram bans mass gatherings over COVID-19 scare

  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:58 IST
The Mizoram government on Friday banned mass gatherings and social events to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said. All government departments, churches, educational institutions and non-government organisations have been asked to avoid mass gatherings and organising big events as a preventive measure, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has also appealed to the churches to avoid organising conferences and pilgrimages, for the time being, he said. The state government has also urged people not to travel to other states or abroad, the official said.

However, shopping malls, schools and colleges will remain open, he said. Meanwhile, Mizoram University has postponed its convocation which was scheduled to be held on March 17.

The university has also asked its affiliated colleges to avoid organising events on their campuses. The central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) has postponed important events of its branches and units which were scheduled later this month.

The state excise and narcotics department has also postponed a written examination for recruiting constables, which was scheduled on March 28. On the other hand, at least three more persons were arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on social media about coronavirus infection in the state, police said.

Eleven persons were earlier arrested in this regard and later released on bail. One more person was arrested on Thursday. All the 15 persons have been booked under Section 505 (1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said..

