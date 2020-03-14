Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai varsity deposits to be shifted from Yes Bank: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:08 IST
Mumbai varsity deposits to be shifted from Yes Bank: Minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education ministry on Saturday announced the shifting of all deposits of Mumbai University and its affiliated colleges and institutes to nationalised banks. Minister Uday Samant made the announcement after Shiv Sena MLC Maneesha Kayande raised the issue in the Legislative Council.

"The MU has kept deposits worth Rs 140 crore in Yes Bank. The decision was taken earlier but we would like to correct it as soon as possible," she said. Samant replied, "I will order Mumbai University as well as colleges and institutes to shift their accounts and deposits to public sector banks. The necessary orders will be issued soon." The operations of Yes Bank are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and its founder Rana Kapoor has been arrested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: No confirmed patient in Chhattisgarh yet

Samples of 17 persons including two students of a Law University and a CRPF jawan from Kerala who were screened for possible coronavirus infection have tested negative, a health official in Chhattisgarh said on Saturday. So far no confirmed...

Italians sing out from balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Italians blocked in their homes by the coronavirus outbreak joined together to sing patriotic songs from their balconies, a defiant response to a crisis that has pushed the countrys health system to the limit and turned daily life on its he...

UK set to follow Europe in banning large events over virus: reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced criticism for his countrys light touch approach to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, is preparing to review its approach and ban mass gatherings, according to government sources Saturday....

Rwanda's 1st coronavirus patient is Indian

An Indian national in Rwanda has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the east African country, health officials said on Saturday. The countrys health ministry, in a statement, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020