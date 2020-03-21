Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD ministry tells educational institutions to allow students still in hostels to stay put

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:34 IST
HRD ministry tells educational institutions to allow students still in hostels to stay put
"Students who are still in hostels, particularly foreign students, should be allowed to continue in their hostels and advised to take all necessary safety precautions," HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter to the institutions. Image Credit: ANI

The HRD ministry on Saturday advised all educational institutions to let students who are still in hostels to stay put and take necessary precautions in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "Students who are still in hostels, particularly foreign students, should be allowed to continue in their hostels and advised to take all necessary safety precautions," HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter to the institutions.

The universities and colleges have been issuing advisories to students to leave for homes and not stay in hostels as classes have already been suspended in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the HRD Ministry had directed that all exams in schools and colleges be postponed till March 31 and evaluation work be suspended.

The letter which has been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other autonomous bodies under the ministry, also said that faculty members, researchers, and non-teaching staff be permitted to work from home. "The faculty members should utilize this period for academic activities such as the development of online content, online teaching, and online evaluation. Preparing lesson plans and developing instructional material for the courses to be offered during next year or semester, writing articles and papers and preparing question banks, are among the activities which can be pursued during the period," Khare said.

While the teaching and non-teaching staff is required to be available on phone and email, the institutions have been directed to count the period as being on duty. The HRD Ministry has also asked students to continue their learning by making full use of the available digital e-Learning platforms during the period the educational institutions are closed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The total includes 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one from Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

It also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020