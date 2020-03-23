Left Menu
Govt introduces bill in LS to upgrade Guj university as institution of national importance

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:24 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:24 IST
The government on Monday introduced a bill seeking to upgrade the Gujarat-based Raksha Shakti University as an institution of national importance and also change its name. Introducing the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said according to a proposal, the Rashtriya Raksha University (in place of Raksha Shakti University) will be a multi-disciplinary institution to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders. While the Raksha Shakti University was a state university, the Rashtriya Raksha University will be a central institute. It will also help to fulfil the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialised knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, criminal justice system and correctional administration, it said. The objective of the bill is to declare the Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance, Reddy said

At present, there are only few institutions in the country which provide the environment, infrastructure and specialisation for imparting education in police sciences and internal security to meet the demands of modern, citizen-centric policing. Hence, there is a need to develop perspectives, undertake research and impart knowledge in the domain of policing and allied areas to the youth aspiring to join police and security forces at national level, the bill says. To address the aforesaid, it is proposed to establish the Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, established under the State Act, that is, the Raksha Shakti University Act, 2009 by the Government of Gujarat as an institution of national importance, it says. The Rashtriya Raksha University is proposed to be a multi-disciplinary university to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders and help to fulfill the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialised knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, the criminal justice system and correctional administration. The university will have linkage with world class universities in other countries, which will be need based, for the purpose of exchange of contemporary research, academic collaboration, course design, technical know-how and training and skill development. The university will promote global standards and provide dynamic and high standards of learning and research; working environment dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of education, research, training and scholarship of the highest quality in the domain of policing including coastal policing, security, law enforcement, criminal justice, cyber security, cyber crime, artificial intelligence and related areas of internal security; and public safety. Foreigners, Overseas Citizens of India cardholders, Non Resident Indians, Indian origin people living in Gulf and South East Asian countries can enroll in the university. PTI ACB SRY

