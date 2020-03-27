NEET 2020 postponed due to corona outbreak: HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said

The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) was scheduled for May 3

The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) took the decision in view of the three-week lockdown as well as pending board exams for a few subjects, a senior official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.