English language proficiency app ELSA announces free access for students in India

  • Taiyaba Qureshi
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:01 IST
ELSA, (English Language Speech Assistant Corporation) a Digital App which uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their English pronunciation, announced free ELSA PRO accounts for all students from 3rd to 12th class & college students. ELSA PRO provides 1600+ English lessons and a comprehensive pronunciation training curriculum that covers all sounds in English.

"It's important that we support students around the world during this time of hardship as schools go through extended periods of school closure. Our hope is that students are able to continue their English education through our mobile application ELSA Speak. As the world becomes increasingly digital, interconnected, international teams and remote workers are the new norm, and English proficiency is an important skill for students to master," said Vu Van, co-founder, and CEO of ELSA.

Manit Parikh, Country Head India, ELSA Corp said, "We all are aware how the pandemic situation has caused a major disruption in the education system. We believe it's our responsibility to support and encourage students to utilize this valuable time, especially students from tier-2 & 3 cities who always look for easily accessible and affordable opportunities to be fluent in English. For every student pan India it's a great opportunity to utilize the current situation to improve their English speaking pronunciation. Our mobile app ELSA Speak will help students across India to continue learning even when schools and colleges are closed. Further, the app will also motivate them to reach their point goal."

ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) is an AI-powered app for language learners to learn to speak English more fluently, thereby changing their careers and lives. ELSA uses proprietary speech technology with deep learning and AI to detect people's pronunciation mistakes with 95%+ accuracy. ELSA Speak listens to the way language learners pronounce words, sentences or conversations to pinpoint exact errors and provide real-time feedback on pronunciation mistakes with specific suggestions on how to improve. ELSA is used by many universities, professional English training programs and secondary schools in India and internationally.

Starting today, any school and college student with any valid email address will have free access to an ELSA PRO 3 month subscription, registration closes on 15 April 2020.

All free ELSA PRO accounts include:

  • Comprehensive assessment of all your phonetic challenges, including feedback on individual sounds, rhythm, and intonations
  • A personalized curriculum that tailors to your specific pronunciation challenges
  • Access to 1,600+ English lessons and conversations covering 40+ different topics
  • Ability to keep track of your progress and improvement over time

