Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:02 IST
Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

A host of premier educational institutes of West Bengal on Monday pledged financial assistance to the state government for carrying out its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus. The Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St Xavier's University have come forward to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

The St Xaviers College (Autonomous) Kolkata, a separate educational institution run by the same Jesuit organisation, has also joined the initiative. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on March 27 appealed to different organisations and individuals for making contributions to the fund.

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said the varsity authorities have contributed Rs 10 lakh and that there is also a second fund-raising initiative underway by the students, faculty and staff. "They are free to contribute whatever amount they want to, and the consolidated sum will be donated to the relief fund soon," she told PTI.

Suranjan Das, vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University it has urged teachers, officials and employees to respond to the appeal for contributions. "I shall remain grateful if my colleagues can send their contributions to the fund by filling an enclosed format to be mailed to the university office within April 14 and the donated amount will be recovered from the salary of April 2020," Das said in a message.

Making a similar commitment, St Xavier's University vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said fund-raising has begun and the authorities are hopeful of handing over the amount soon. The teaching and non-teaching staff of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) and St Xavier's Collegiate School will also be donating one day's salary.

"We aim at raising a sum of Rs 40 lakh for the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund," principal of the college, Father Dominic Savio S J said. The faculty and other employees of Visva-Bharati, a central university located in Santiniketan, will also donate one day's salary of March to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Maha's Parli power station shut due to low demand

Parli in Maharashtras Beed district has been shut andgeneration of electricity stopped due to lack of demand causedby the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, anofficial said on MondayIt has a capacity to generate 750 megawatts ofel...

Italy's epidemic should stabilise soon, but vigilance needed - WHO

Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to a stabilisation in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organization WHO said ...

COVID-19; Telangana reports second death; total cases at 77

in Telangana taking the toll to two, even as the total number touched 77 after six fresh cases were reported on Monday. However, as many as 13 patients who underwent treatment for coronavirus were discharged on Monday, a media bulletin on C...

G20 finance officials to speak again on Tuesday about coronavirus -sources

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene via video conference on Tuesday, for the second time in just over a week, to coordinate their response to the coronavirus pandemic, three sources told R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020