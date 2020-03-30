Premier edu institutes of Bengal pledge financial help in

A host of premier educational institutes of West Bengal on Monday pledged financial assistance to the state government for carrying out its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus. The Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St Xavier's University have come forward to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

The St Xaviers College (Autonomous) Kolkata, a separate educational institution run by the same Jesuit organisation, has also joined the initiative. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on March 27 appealed to different organisations and individuals for making contributions to the fund.

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said the varsity authorities have contributed Rs 10 lakh and that there is also a second fund-raising initiative underway by the students, faculty and staff. "They are free to contribute whatever amount they want to, and the consolidated sum will be donated to the relief fund soon," she told PTI.

Suranjan Das, vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University it has urged teachers, officials and employees to respond to the appeal for contributions. "I shall remain grateful if my colleagues can send their contributions to the fund by filling an enclosed format to be mailed to the university office within April 14 and the donated amount will be recovered from the salary of April 2020," Das said in a message.

Making a similar commitment, St Xavier's University vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said fund-raising has begun and the authorities are hopeful of handing over the amount soon. The teaching and non-teaching staff of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) and St Xavier's Collegiate School will also be donating one day's salary.

"We aim at raising a sum of Rs 40 lakh for the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund," principal of the college, Father Dominic Savio S J said. The faculty and other employees of Visva-Bharati, a central university located in Santiniketan, will also donate one day's salary of March to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

