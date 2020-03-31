Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reimbursement of stipend to apprentices to be paid by Govt during lockdown

Apprenticeship has been recognized as an effective way to empower young people to smoothly shift from school and college to work whilst at the same time improving links between industry and training institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:07 IST
Reimbursement of stipend to apprentices to be paid by Govt during lockdown
Apprenticeship is a win-win situation both for industry and youth in coming together to help make the vision of ‘Skilled India’ a reality in the future. Image Credit: ANI

As a part of the Government's commitment to fight the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and fully support the public, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today notified all the establishments under designated and optional trade to pay a full stipend to apprentices engaged with them. Additionally, reimbursement of stipend to establishments under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) shall be paid by the Government for the lockdown period as per the NAPS guidelines.

Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules under it state that if a trade apprentice is unable to complete the period of apprenticeship training due to strike or lockout or layoff in an establishment where he is undergoing training and is not instrumental for the same, the period of his apprenticeship training shall be extended for a period equal to the period of strike or lockout or layoff, as the case may be, and shall be paid stipend during the period of such strike or lockout or layoff or for a maximum period of six months, whichever is less.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship expressed his views and shared, "This is the time when we all need to come forward and support each other completely. Even our honorable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi appealed to businesses to act with empathy. And with this, we have decided that we will not let the morale of the country's productive youth to be let down and will support them in every way possible. In view of this, we will ensure that apprentices continue to get their stipend during COVID-19 lockdown. I would also like to state that all the establishments have shown full commitment in this regard and are cooperating with the Government for the smooth delivery of services in a critical time like this."

Apprenticeship has been recognized as an effective way to empower young people to smoothly shift from school and college to work whilst at the same time improving links between industry and training institutions. The National Apprenticeship Programme plays a large part in the task of up-skilling India's workforce, offering the opportunity to share costs among different parties (employers, individuals, and the government) and to involve governments, employers and workers in partnership. Apprenticeship is a win-win situation both for industry and youth in coming together to help make the vision of 'Skilled India' a reality in the future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to give free mobile data for those homebound by coronavirus

Thailand will give the public free mobile data as companies initiate work-from-home policies and schools use remote learning amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior government official said on Tuesday as operators considered an investment t...

UK energy firms seek state help to offer payment breaks amid coronavirus

British energy suppliers have asked the government to provide support so they can offer payment breaks to households and businesses struggling to pay bills because of the impact of the coronavirus.Many large British energy suppliers have al...

Norway central bank to auction $5 bln to banks on April 2

Norways central bank said on Tuesday it would offer an F-loan in U.S. dollars with a maturity of three months on April 2, with a maximum allotment volume of 5 billion, to mitigate impact on financial markets from coronavirus outbreak.Norges...

COVID-19: Delhi HC judges donate Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high courts registry on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020