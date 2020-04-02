Left Menu
NBT Group releases Questionnaires to assess Psycho-Social impact of COVID-19

Readers and the general public are encouraged to participate in the Online Questionnaire and share their feelings and experiences to make the study useful for all.

The Public circulation of the Questionnaire is intended to create a conducive environment for community participation and sharing of emotions in the lockdown period. Image Credit: ANI

In continuation of the multi-dimensional approach of the Government of India to address issues related to Covid-10 and subsequent Lockdown, the National Book Trust which is the national body for book publishing and book promotion under the Ministry of HRD, is in the process of preparing seven booklets on the Psycho-Social Impact and How to Cope through a Study Group of psychologists and counselors under its just launched Corona Studies Series to assess Community perception about the psycho-social impact of this pandemic.

Now, the NBT Study Group (a group of eminent psychologists and counselors) has released a set of Questionnaires in Hindi & English of seven segments to assess Psycho-Social Impact of COVID-19 and the Lockdown and How to Cope. The seven segments comprise 1. Parents, Mothers & Women; 2. Children, Adolescents and Youth; 3. Employees, Professionals, Self-Employed & Workers; 4. Differently-abled; 5. COVID-19 Affected Families; 6. Medical & Essential Services Providers; 7. Elderly (60 Years and Above). The Public circulation of the Questionnaire is intended to create a conducive environment for community participation and sharing of emotions in the lockdown period.

Readers and the general public are encouraged to participate in the Online Questionnaire and share their feelings and experiences to make the study useful for all. Corona affected families are encouraged to participate and send their responses. The link to access the questionnaire is https://nbtindia.gov.in/home__92__on-line-questionnaire-for-nbt-study.nbt.

The NBT Study Group comprises Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, Dr. Harsheeta, SqLdr (Rtd) Meena Arora, Lt Col TarunUppal, Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs. Sonie Sidhu, and Ms. Aparajita Dixit.

A statement issued by the states, "This Study Group is deeply conscious of the challenging task assigned to it in the tough times of COVID-19 Global pandemic crisis. The Group will develop methodologies and practical tips to deal with situations, helped by easy-to-assimilate reading materials on various segments through research, virtual interviews, and case studies. This shall help in the overall empowerment and awareness to deal with the lockdown and keep the optimum emotional strength and courage."

(With Inputs from PIB)

