OUP India offers free online access to its educational resources on coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:42 IST
Oxford University Press (OUP) on Friday announced that it is offering free online access to its educational resources on coronavirus in order to assist researchers, medical professionals and others who are working to address the pandemic. The world’s largest university press also launched a ‘continue learning at home’ initiative to provide students and teachers with free access to its learning resources, for both schools and higher education streams.

This initiative is aimed at creating a home learning environment and ensuring that the delivery of education is not disrupted, an OUP India statement said. OUP will also support the teacher fraternity by providing them free online access to its online teacher training modules and webinars. Speaking about the initiatives, Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, managing director of OUP India, said, “As a mission driven organisation, OUP has made access to resources on coronavirus freely accessible in order to assist researchers, medical professionals and others who are working to address the pandemic. We have also committed ourselves to helping learners, teachers and institutions through this period, by providing them online and digitised versions of our world-class learning resources.” OUP’s academic journals website has launched a new free hub of over 2,500 research articles and online chapters relevant to coronavirus and related topics and has also been added to the Google Scholar homepage which will help to facilitate searches for COVID-19 research and articles.

The free online learning resources can be accessed through the dedicated school and higher education web-pages on the OUP India website. The resources offer a suite of learning material to the students including access over 100 e-books, animated short story videos, activity based learning resources, worksheets for lesson revisions, interactive learning resources over mobile apps and tests to ascertain the learner’s reading level. These also include access to various higher education resources like multiple-choice questions, flashcards, reading material and question banks on subjects - engineering, hospitality and management, the statement said.

OUP will also support the teaching fraternity by providing them continuous professional development through multiple online resources, it said. OUP has also made access to its resources on coronavirus freely accessible in order to assist researchers, medical professionals, policy makers, and others who are working to address the pandemic.

