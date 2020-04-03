Left Menu
 IIT-Roorkee develops low cost face shields for healthcare professionals

Updated: 03-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:59 IST
The IIT-Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for frontline healthcare professionals at Rishikesh's AIIMS for protection from COVID-19.            The frame of the face shield is 3D printed.            It can be used along with the protective gear by healthcare personnel while entering the wards housing COVID-19 patients.       The spectacle-type design of the protection shield provides the ease of replacement as the transparent sheet is not bound to a reusable frame.          The cost of the sheet is as low as Rs 5. The manufacturing cost per shield is approximately Rs 45. Mass manufacturing cost will be less than Rs 25, an IIT Roorkee press release said.       “I would like to congratulate the IIT Roorkee for the commendable job of developing face shields for the protection of frontline healthcare workers. I am confident that these face shields will be of utmost use not only for medical health workers of our institute but for the whole country,” AIIMS Director Rishikesh Ravi Kant said.

