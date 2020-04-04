Left Menu
Coronavirus: Schools, colleges asked to advise students to follow Ayush ministry protocols

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 00:07 IST
The HRD Ministry directed schools and colleges on Friday to advise students to follow protocols developed by the Ayush Ministry to boost immunity and light diyas and candles on April 5 as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter sent to CBSE, UGC, AICTE, NCERT and other bodies under the HRD Ministry, Secretary Amit Khare has listed suggestions to aid the fight against COVID-19.

"As addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students may light candle, diya or torch of their mobile for 9 minutes on April 5 at 9 pm to realise power of light and to highlight objective of which we are all fighting together. However, no one should assemble in colonies or road or anywhere outside their houses," Khare said. "Ministry of Ayush has developed a protocol for immunity boosting measures for self care for kids. Students may also download Arogya Setu app, which has been developed to fight against COVID-19. The app will be helpful for students, faculty members and family members too," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 2,547 cases of COVID-19 infection so far and the number of fatalities has reached 62..

