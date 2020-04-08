Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IITs to hold special placement drives for students affected by cancelled job offers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:06 IST
COVID-19: IITs to hold special placement drives for students affected by cancelled job offers

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will hold special placement drives for those students whose job offers got cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday. "I have also asked all IIT directors to hold special placement drives for the students affected by cancelled job offers. The students to whom the jobs were offered during the placement drive are among the country's brightest minds and can help recruiters in times of crisis," he said. On Monday, the minister had appealed to recruiters not to withdraw any job offers made to students in campus placements due to the economic slowdown created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have also appealed to all campus recruiters not to withdraw jobs offered to graduating students of technical education institutions," he added. His appeal came after a few job offers at the IITs and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) got revoked due to uncertainty among companies in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Nishank had last week directed directors of 23 IITs to ensure that campus placements are not affected due to the situation.

The All IITs' Placement Committee (AIPC) had also reached out to all the companies that visited for campus recruitment, requesting them not to rescind placement offers made for the academic year 2019-20. IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao had also issued a public appeal last week to all recruiters. Rao argued that since all IITs strictly follow the equal opportunity principle (one candidate, one job), withdrawing an offer would mean students "will end up not having any job right now".

"We all understand these are difficult times. But please be considerate to keep your promises. A few months of delay may be fine. Please do not complicate the lives of these brightest children in an already complex environment. If at all, they are capable of getting you out of recession faster than you can imagine," he wrote in his appeal shared on social media. According to Union health ministry figures, the total number of cases of coronavirus infections in the country stand at 5,194 and the death toll is 149..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Over 2 crore construction workers provided with Rs 3,000-cr funds by states: MHA

More than 2 crore workers engaged in building and construction work have been provided Rs 3,000-crore funds by various states and Union Territories under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana till now, a senior home ministry official said ...

SIDBI offers Odisha govt to use its training institute as quarantine facility

The Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI on Wednesday said it has offered its training institute Swavalamban Academic Centre SAC in Bhubaneswar to the Odisha government to utilise it as a quarantine facility during the emergency...

Tesco defends dividend payout as warns coronavirus costs could top $1 bln

Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a 635 million pound 782 million dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis. Britains biggest...

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020