'Can't wait to celebrate once this is over': Sonam wishes Swara on her birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday extended an adorable birthday wish filled with "love and happiness" to her good friend and co-star Swara Bhasker on her special day. The two had shared screen space earlier in 2013, for Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama 'Raanjhanaa' and later in 2018 for the friendship-oriented comedy movie 'Veere Di Wedding.'

On Swara's 32nd birthday, the 'Neerja' actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture and wrote: "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you." "Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can't wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen," the 34-year-old added.

In the shared picture, both ladies looking ethereal in embellished traditional outfits, with heavy jewellery, flaunting their mehndi done hands while posing for the camera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.