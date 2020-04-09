Left Menu
Sonu Sood offers his hotel for medical staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 09-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:04 IST
Sonu Sood offers his hotel for medical staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor Sonu Sood has offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said it's important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the "real heroes" of the fight against COVID-19.

"It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes," the actor said in a statement. Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.  According to the health ministry, as of Thursday morning, death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 166 with 5,734 cases in the country. PTI JUR RB RB

