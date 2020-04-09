Manish Malhotra urges to remain positive, get indulge in creative activities

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday advised people to remain positive and get indulged into habits to tack the creative side, amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. The 53-year-old fashion designer took to Twitter on Thursday and shared how to stay positive in the situation. He said, "I hope everybody is safe and at home. These are testing times and it's the time to introspect."

Manish advised getting indulge in creative activities like painting, sketching and reading books. He said, "Do something that you haven't done for a long time like I have gotten down to reading, I am spending a lot of time with my mother." He also suggested to get into cooking, singing or poetry and tack the creative side. While concluding the video, Malhotra shared, "There have been big epidemics earlier, we shall pass this too with all our positivity and our united strength."

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 5,734 on Thursday, including 5,095 active cases, while 472 people have either been cured or discharged. So far, 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

