Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: American singer Halsey donates masks, asks people to stay home

American singer-songwriter Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to hospitals that are in need of these essentials to protect their medical professionals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She also called on people to stay at home to defeat the pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:35 IST
COVID-19: American singer Halsey donates masks, asks people to stay home
Halsey. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to hospitals that are in need of these essentials to protect their medical professionals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She also called on people to stay at home to defeat the pandemic. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and shared how she appreciates the frontline workers and how the 'Without Me' singer is feeling privileged to be self-isolating in the home. She wrote, "Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."

"I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non-medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet," Halsey added. "Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. ???????????? I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at-risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible," she concluded.

Halsey is the latest celebrity to come forward to help medical professionals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain; U.S. jobs, OPEC meeting in focus

Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday, eyeing weekly gains, as a softer dollar and hopes coronavirus cases were peaking prompted some buying in risk assets. Still, markets havent yet seen the full extent of the pandemics ec...

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Four held for assaulting cop in Maha

Four persons, including a vegetable vendor and his two sons, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Murbad in Maharashtras Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the police said on Thursday. The policeman, who was deploye...

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020