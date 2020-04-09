KJo's munchkins don't approve of his singing skills

It seems like filmmaker Karan Johar's little munchkins and his mom don't approve of his singing skills. It was evident from a video that Karan shared while the family had breakfast amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown. The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share yet another glimpse from 'lockdown with the Johars'. In the video, Karan pans the camera to daughter Roohi, who is asking her 'dadda' not to make noise while they have breakfast.

To which Karan replies, "Who's making a noise? I'm making a noise? But, I was singing a song, should I not sing a song?" Yash and Roohi then reply in unison with a "no" with Karan asking "why do you think I shouldn't sing?"

Yash innocently replies, "Because I don't like it." The 'Student of the Year' director then asks his mom, "Mumma even you don't like my song?" and she replies, "No, I don't like your song."

Karan asks them all if he can try and sing one more song and sings 'Channa Mereya' from his film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Disapproving the singing, the toddler duo says "Dadda No" only after the filmmaker's mom telling Karan that he doesn't have the ability to sing because his father also didn't, but he's still comparatively better.

Karan captioned the post as, "So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience .....#lockdownwiththejohars." Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the post that garnered more than 4 lakh views on the photo-sharing platform.

Anushka Sharma commented, "Fans at home for you - Nil (with a laughing emoji)." While Malaika Arora commented, "@karanjohar ur jus refusing to listen. I have been sayin the same for years now."Dino Morea noted, "They are adorable. And you need to listen, No means NO @karanjohar."

Preity Zinta, Sophie Choudry and Mini Mathur also left their lovable comments on the post. Lately, Karan has been sharing updates of his quarantine time with kids Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar. Earlier, the 'My Name is Khan' director shared a video where the two kids are seen wearing funky glasses while the trio called them 'stupid'. (ANI)

