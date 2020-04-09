Left Menu
Dua Lipa urges people to donate to UNICEF to help underprivileged children combat COVID-19

Through a series of tweets, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Thursday urged netizens to donate to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and help underprivileged children sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:25 IST
Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa . Image Credit: ANI

Through a series of tweets, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Thursday urged netizens to donate to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and help underprivileged children sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic. The 'Break My Heart' singer said that the only possible precaution against coronavirus is self-isolation, which is not practically possible for children living in crowded refugee camps and they also lack the first line of defence, which is soap and water.

"+++ V IMPORTANT - Please donate to @unicef because there is no option to self-isolate against COVID-19 for children living in crowded refugee camps. Many don't even have access to soap and water, the first line of defence against this virus," she tweeted. In another tweet, she said that donations made to the UNICEF will help the children in the countries that have relatively weaker healthcare facilities.

"Donating to UNICEF will help support children in countries with weaker healthcare systems; give more children access to soap and water; and provide communities with info on how to protect themselves from the virus," the 24-year-old singer tweeted. According to the World Health Organisation, as many as 14,38,994 people have been affected by the highly contagious virus globally and 85,586 people have lost their lives to it so far. (ANI)

