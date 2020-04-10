Amy Schumer to executive produce 'Mercy House' series for CBS All Access

CBS All Access is developing a series on Alena Dillon’s novel "Mercy House" with Hollywood star Amy Schumer as executive producer. The streamer recently acquired the rights for the book, which is about a group of renegade nuns, reported Deadline.

Corinne Brinkerhoff, best known for writing and producing "The Good Wife", will pen the script for the series. She will also serve as executive producer. The book, which was published in February 2020 by William Morrow, follows renegade protagonist Sister Evelyn and her fellow nuns as they preside over a safe haven for the abused and abandoned.

"After Evelyn receives word that Mercy House will be investigated by Bishop Hawkins, a man with whom she shares a dark history, the nuns must conceal practices forbidden by the Catholic Church in order to protect everything they’ve built," the official plotline read..

