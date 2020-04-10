Left Menu
10-04-2020
'Tiger King' special episode hosted by Joel McHale to premiere on Netflix on April 12

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" is set to return on Netflix with a special after-show episode on April 12, Netflix has announced. In a video, posted on the streaming service's official Twitter account, comedian and actor Joel McHale announced that he would be hosting the episode.

The special, titled "The Tiger King and I," would feature interviews with some of the people featured in the popular documentary-series. "It's eye opening and hopefully funny. So watch 'The Tiger King and I' April 12 on Netflix," McHale said.

The true crime docu-series revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The official news comes a few days after Jeff Lowe, one of Tiger King's subjects, told Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner via video message that an additional episode is in the works.

