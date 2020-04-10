Mumbai police give witty response to Alia Bhatt's thanks-giving tweet

Mumbai police gave a witty response to Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt's recent thanks-giving tweet. Recently when Alia gave a shout out to Mumbai police for their efforts amid lockdown, she received an epic response from them.

Including Alia's popular performances like 'Gully Boy' and 'Dear Zindagi', Mumbai Police tweeted, "Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advice of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any 'Gully' unnecessarily and take care of 'Dear Zindagi' for all!"

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any 'Gully' unnecessarily and take care of 'Dear Zindagi' for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Looking at the reply, Twitter users are joining the league with some hilarious responses. A user has replied, "nowadays, If people not "raazi" & still going out on the "highway" & crossing "2 states", then they are "kalank"....guys, we know its "ae dil hai mushkil" to be a lockdown, still be "shandaar" in-home only."

Also, when Ajay Devgn had praised them for working tirelessly during the lockdown, the Mumbai Police came up with an entertaining reply.

Dear 'Singham',Just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Mumbai Police had also replied to other celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.