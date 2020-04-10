Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRC, Jaipur Police take sly dig at ‘Masakali 2.0

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:04 IST
DMRC, Jaipur Police take sly dig at ‘Masakali 2.0

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Jaipur Police have waded into the 'Masakali' debate and clearly their loyalties is with A R Rahman's peppy original from "Delhi 6". A remix of the song, dubbed as 'Masakali 2.0' has upset the music lovers in the country as well as the original creators. The new song was released on Wednesday by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. The new version comes from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

The song, penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, featured actor Sonam Kapoor grooving to the music during a metro ride and at one point exiting from the Rajiv Chowk metro station. Referring to the memorable moment from the Rakyesh Omprakash-directed film, DMRC’s official Twitter handle said nothing can recreate the magic of the original song. "Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2”," DMRC tweeted with a video of the original song. Sonam retweeted it with a heart sign, prompting another reply from DMRC. "Thank you Sonam Kapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again," the tweet read.

While DMRC’s tweet was a sweet ode to the original, Jaipur Police said they will use the latest remix to punish those who would be caught “unnecessarily roaming outside” in the city during the nationwide lockdown. “If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play ‘Masakali 2.0’ on loop,” an image posted on Jaipur Police’s official Twitter handle read. Music composer Rahman, Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan have also expressed their disappointment with the recreated version.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says U.S. to step up for Mexico in making oil cuts

The United States agreed on Thursday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.During marathon talks on Thur...

Criminal justice systems struggle to deal with COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an unprecedented crisis for some European criminal justice systems as officials try to deal with a host of unforeseen problems. Courts, lawyers and prison officials from Belfast to Warsaw are trying to adapt...

Indication of Punjab moving towards community transmission stage of COVID-19: Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Friday there were indications that Punjab was moving towards the community transmission stage of coronavirus outbreak, but asserted his government was gearing up for every challenge, and announced mass te...

Govt seals mosque where 3 COVID-19 positive persons stayed

The Assam government has sealed a mosque in Guwahati where three persons who later tested positive for COVID-19 had stayed to attend a religious congregation last month, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Two of them had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020