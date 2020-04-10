Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indiana Jones 5 release date pushed back to July 2022, Get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:11 IST
Indiana Jones 5 release date pushed back to July 2022, Get other latest updates
Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021, but postponed to be released on July 29, 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5 has just been delayed by an entire year. Disney official confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In other words, Indiana Jones 5 got affected because of Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

With more theatres being closed all around the planet currently, Disney had to postpone all its projects including Indiana Jones 5. The studio rescheduled many of those movies. In February this year, the franchise was able to create a huge shift when it was declared that James Mangold would be taking over all the directing duties from Steven Spielberg that would mark the first time anyone other than the Raiders of the Lost Ark filmmaker would carry on this project, The Digital Wise noted.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021, but postponed to be released on July 29, 2022. The fifth movie is the follow up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008. It was revealed in February this year that Logan director James Mangold was in talks to direct the fifth film, with Steven Spielberg.

The iconic American actor, Harrison Ford will be returning in Indiana Jones 5. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. His heroic characters have made him an international film icon.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Indiana Jones 5.

Also Read: Jurassic World 3 update: Will Jeff Goldblum return as Dr Malcolm? Returning cast revealed

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azhar Ali backs Misbah, says virus-affected WTC should be extended

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has backed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haqs suggestion that the coronavirus-affected World Test Championship should be extended in the wake of the global pandemic. He believes cricketing action sh...

2 Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs: Police

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from the Mohan Garden area here for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam 28 and Fabrice Dallo 35, were arrested on Thursday, they sa...

Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy markets -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about the coronavirus and energy markets, the White House said.President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pa...

Economic devastation looms on a Good Friday like no other

Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020