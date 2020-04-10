Indiana Jones 5 release date pushed back to July 2022, Get other latest updates

Indiana Jones 5 has just been delayed by an entire year. Disney official confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In other words, Indiana Jones 5 got affected because of Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

With more theatres being closed all around the planet currently, Disney had to postpone all its projects including Indiana Jones 5. The studio rescheduled many of those movies. In February this year, the franchise was able to create a huge shift when it was declared that James Mangold would be taking over all the directing duties from Steven Spielberg that would mark the first time anyone other than the Raiders of the Lost Ark filmmaker would carry on this project, The Digital Wise noted.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021, but postponed to be released on July 29, 2022. The fifth movie is the follow up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008. It was revealed in February this year that Logan director James Mangold was in talks to direct the fifth film, with Steven Spielberg.

The iconic American actor, Harrison Ford will be returning in Indiana Jones 5. He is widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise and as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the spy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. His heroic characters have made him an international film icon.

