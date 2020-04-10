Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sandra Bullock donates 6000 N95 masks to hospitals to combat COVID-19

In an attempt to help the frontline workers combat COVID-19, actor Sandra Bullock has donated 6,000 N95 masks to different hospitals in Los Angeles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:21 IST
Sandra Bullock donates 6000 N95 masks to hospitals to combat COVID-19
Actor Sandra Bullock. Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to help the frontline workers combat COVID-19, actor Sandra Bullock has donated 6,000 N95 masks to different hospitals in Los Angeles. According to Fox News, Bullock's boyfriend Bryan Randall took to social media to share the images of the actor giving the masks in big boxes to a worker at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, it is Bullock's children who came up with the idea of donating the masks to doctors and hospitals. "Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA. Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better," said Randall in the caption of the picture.

As the supply of N95 masks is continuously short, hospital workers are quite thrilled with the donations by 'The Proposal' actor. According to the World Health Organisation, the highly contagious virus has contracted over 15,21,252 people globally and has claimed the lives of 92,798 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury briefing U.S. airlines on $32 billion grant program

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is holding calls with airline CEOs throughout the day and could announce details of a 32 billion payroll grant package later this afternoon, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.U.S. President Don...

Moody's downgrades Boeing's debt rating on hit from coronavirus outbreak

Moodys Investors Service on Friday downgraded the debt rating of Boeing Co, flagging the hit to the U.S. planemakers operations from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moodys cut the senior unsecured debt ratings of Boeing and its unit Boeing ...

Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat; torch vehicles

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat amid the lockdown went on a rampage on Friday night, setting many vehicles on fire, police said. They are demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and...

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020