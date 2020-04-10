Left Menu
Mohit Chauhan's new song 'Salaam' is a tribute to corona warriors

Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan on Friday released his new song 'Salaam,' which is dedicated to the corona warriors who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:26 IST
Mohit Chauhan's new song 'Salaam' is a tribute to corona warriors
Singer Mohit Chauhan. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan on Friday released his new song 'Salaam,' which is dedicated to the corona warriors who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19. The video of the song features the singer seated with a guitar and singing the song in one half of the screen, while the second part featured a slideshow of all the corona warriors at work.

"Salaam Salaam Tere Jazbe Ko Salaam," the 54-year-old singer is seen singing in the video as he lauds the passion of the warriors. The video featured sanitisation workers, delivery personnel, police officials, doctors, nurses, NGO workers feeding stray animals and underprivileged people and other frontline workers.

"Salaam my new song a tribute 2 #CoronaWarriors fighting 4m frontlines 2 keep us safe. Join me in saying a #DilSeThankYou u 2 Docs, nurses, cops, vendors, sweepers, sanitization staff, supply chain employees, media, govt officials @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji," he tweeted along with the link of the song. The country's total coronavirus cases rose to 6,761 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases, and 515 patients have recovered while 206 have died. (ANI)

