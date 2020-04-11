'Nashville' actor Timmy Brown passes away at 82
Timmy Brown, a professional American football player who went on to act in 'Nashville' and in the film and television versions of 'M*A*S*H', has died at the age of 82.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 09:18 IST
Timmy Brown, a professional American football player who went on to act in 'Nashville' and in the film and television versions of 'M*A*S*H', has died at the age of 82. He died due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, confirmed his son, Sean Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
A star running back for the American football team, Philadelphia Eagles, appeared as Cpl. Judson in the 1970s 'M*A*SH'. In 1975, the late actor-footballer played as Grand Ole Opry singer on Altman's movie 'Nashville.' (ANI)
