M&S reports 5.6% rise in Christmas food, offsetting slip in clothes

‌British retailer Marks & Spencer ⁠reported a 5.6% rise in ​like-for-like food ‍sales in the Christmas quarter ⁠on ‌Thursday ⁠but clothing, ‍home and beauty sales ​fell 2.9%, ⁠reflecting lingering issues ⁠from last year's cyber ⁠hack.

