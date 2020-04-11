Left Menu
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, wife Hilarie Burton to host from-home talk show

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter ( @masalamagazine)

Hollywood couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan are set to host a from-home talk show on the AMC network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the weekly half-hour video-chat-based series is titled "Friday Night In with The Morgans". The couple filmed for the show from their farm in upstate New York. It will launch on April 17.

"We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them. "From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years," Morgan and Burton said in a statement. Morgan's "The Walking Dead" co-stars Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, "The League" stars Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton and "Supernatural" actors Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, will appear on the show. The conversations will revolve around how people are getting through the pandemic and life in quarantine.

