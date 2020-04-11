Paul McCartney’s handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ lyrics sell for USD 910,000 at virtual auction

Veteran musician Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" has sold for USD 910,000 in a virtual auction. According to The Guardian, Julien's Auctions held its Beatlemania auction event of the year, "All Beatles," on Friday. The handwritten lyrics to "Hey Jude" were used in the studio for its recording at London's Trident Studios in July 1968

Apart from this, the Beatles' Cow Palace concert drumhead was sold for USD 200,000, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "BAGISM" drawing was sold for USD 93,750, the "Hello Goodbye" music video shoot script page was sold for USD 83,200, Ringo Starr's Abbey Road ashtray was sold for USD 32,500 and the stage of the group's first performance was sold for USD 25,600

The auction featured more than 250 items from the iconic band, including never-seen-before memorabilia, guitars and instruments, autographed items, rare vinyl, obscure licensed material and more.

