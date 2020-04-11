'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting first child

Left Menu
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:17 IST
Rupert Grint. Image Credit: ANI

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together. A representative to the pair confirmed to Page Six on Friday (local time), "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

The 31-year-old actor and Groome, who's best known for her roles in 'London to Brighton,' and 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,' have been together since 2011. On Thursday, Groome's growing baby bump was revealed when the couple were snapped stocking up some supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown in North London.

Rupert rose to fame playing 'Ron Weasley' in the 'Harry Potter' movies. He was 11 when he was cast in the first film. Since then, he's appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the sitcom 'Sick Note.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

