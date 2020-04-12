COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 to feed homeless, stray animals

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday said that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Last week, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya has decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals. "So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy. "Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated (sic)," Farah wrote on Twitter on Sunday

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

