Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 to feed homeless, stray animals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:02 IST
COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 to feed homeless, stray animals

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday said that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Last week, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya has decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals. "So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy. "Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated (sic)," Farah wrote on Twitter on Sunday

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

25 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said. 25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anan...

Ex-village head among 5 held for thrashing woman

Five people, including a former village head, have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a woman in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district for refusing to work, police said on SundayThe video of the incident, which occurred at Dulhera villag...

Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries

Tata Starbucks is planning to launch drive-through outlets and home deliveries as it works on a new business models to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic, according to a top company official. The company, which is a 5050 j...

COVID-19: 'Suraksha Stores' to meet daily needs on anvil

Ahead of extending restrictions on the mobility of goods and persons, the government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called Suraksha Stores across India which will provide daily essentials to citizens while maintaining strin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020