Entertainment News Roundup: Weinstein hit with third sexual assault; 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction and more

Updated: 12-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:25 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Weinstein hit with third sexual assault; 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said. A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000.

UK costume makers turn from Downton and Star Wars to focus on scrubs

Costume makers in Britain who normally dress actors in shows from Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones and Batman have joined forces to make scrubs for medics fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Working from kitchens, sheds and attics across the country, the team is churning out uniforms for returning medics and clinicians who do not normally wear them.

Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with a third sexual assault case, and prosecutors there said they have started the process of seeking his extradition from New York, where the former film producer is serving prison time for rape. The onetime Hollywood mogul, who tested positive for the coronavirus soon after being incarcerated in upstate New York but has since recovered, was newly charged with a single felony count of sexual battery by restraint.

