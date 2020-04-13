Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting amid COVID-19

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are working hard to co-parent amid the coronavirus quarantine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 10:56 IST
Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting amid COVID-19
Gavin Rossdale with son Zuma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are working hard to co-parent amid the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 54-year-old English singer Rossdale was featured on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation last Friday discussing how he and Stefani, were managing their children amid the coronavirus outbreak. He revealed, "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma."

Stefani who shares sons 13-year-old Zuma, 11-year-old Apollo with 6-year-old Rossdale with Rossdale has been staying with her current boyfriend Blake Shelton during the pandemic on his 10,000-acre ranch, Rossdale added. The 'Love Remains the Same' singer said that he and Stefani, as well as other split parents, are facing a "real big dilemma" during the COVID-19 outbreak to determine how children may get exposed to the virus around one parent or the other.

Rossdale explained, " I know who's around me -- no one is. And, I know who's bringing me the coronavirus -- no one is. But, you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with." He noted that this situation was "a tricky one for all divorced parents."

The rocker revealed that he's trying to adjust to a new normal, generally getting to spend time with the boys "every five days or so." Still, he said Friday he hadn't seen them in 10 or 11 days. "At first it was like, 'Oh cool, you get to be super selfish. Play that guitar more,'" he said. "But now, I'm like, 'I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

He also shared that he and the kids have been keeping in touch by doing "a lot of FaceTiming." Explaining that the boys enjoyed walking around while video-chatting with their father, he joked, "I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies. The rat...

OPEC+ oil producers agree on deal to cut output by 9.7m barrels

Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020