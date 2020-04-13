Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting amid COVID-19

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are working hard to co-parent amid the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 54-year-old English singer Rossdale was featured on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation last Friday discussing how he and Stefani, were managing their children amid the coronavirus outbreak. He revealed, "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma."

Stefani who shares sons 13-year-old Zuma, 11-year-old Apollo with 6-year-old Rossdale with Rossdale has been staying with her current boyfriend Blake Shelton during the pandemic on his 10,000-acre ranch, Rossdale added. The 'Love Remains the Same' singer said that he and Stefani, as well as other split parents, are facing a "real big dilemma" during the COVID-19 outbreak to determine how children may get exposed to the virus around one parent or the other.

Rossdale explained, " I know who's around me -- no one is. And, I know who's bringing me the coronavirus -- no one is. But, you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with." He noted that this situation was "a tricky one for all divorced parents."

The rocker revealed that he's trying to adjust to a new normal, generally getting to spend time with the boys "every five days or so." Still, he said Friday he hadn't seen them in 10 or 11 days. "At first it was like, 'Oh cool, you get to be super selfish. Play that guitar more,'" he said. "But now, I'm like, 'I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

He also shared that he and the kids have been keeping in touch by doing "a lot of FaceTiming." Explaining that the boys enjoyed walking around while video-chatting with their father, he joked, "I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot."(ANI)

