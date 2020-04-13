Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:12 IST
Shailene Woodley opens up about struggle with 'very scary physical situation' in her early 20s
Shailene Woodley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Shailene Woodley recently opened up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career. According to Fox News, the 28-year-olf film producer told The New York Times, "I haven't spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s."

The 'Big Little Lies' star revealed that she was going through this while filming the 'Divergent' series and at the same time "struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation." She added, because of that "I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going peer of mine who I love. They went on to a lot of success, but there was a mix of people saying, 'You shouldn't have let that go!' or 'You shouldn't have been sick!'"

The 'Snowden' star added, "That was combined with my own internal process of, 'Am I going to survive what I'm going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I'm passionate about again because of the situation I'm in?' I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterwards." Woodley also shared, that in her late teens she had a "strong idea of my identity and the meaning of my life," that all felt upended when she went through an abusive relationship.

The 'Adrift' actor shared that as a teenager and as a child, she always thought the acting was a hobby, and she never wanted the idea of making it into a career to take away her passion for it. She recollected that in her 20s there was a huge chunk of time where fear, anxiety and competition were at the forefront of her mind and her ego in a way they weren't when she was younger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with Presiden...

Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave

Chinas northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90 involving people coming from abroad. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020