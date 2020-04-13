BTS announces free online concert series called 'Bang Bang Con' amid COVID-19

After canceling dates for their 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean boy band has announced that it is hosting a free online concert series to entertain fans all around the world during this quarantine period.

The virtual event called 'Bang Bang Con' is a two-day marathon of some of the K-pop sensation's previous concerts, which will all stream on BTS' BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free beginning Friday, April 17th, at 11 p.m. ET and will continue at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18th.

BTS took this announcement on Twitter and said, "BTS Concert At Home BANG.BANG.CON."

Moreover, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' management agency, launched a series of Korean-language teaching videos featuring the boy band in a bid to establish a stronger connection with their global fans.

The series is called 'Learn Korean with BTS', the video series uses reassembled footage from the band's videos, including Run BTS, Bangtan Bomb, and BTS Episode to make the learning experience more immersive and fun.

Bang Bang Con is BTS' latest effort to connect with its fans amid the ongoing global health crisis. At the end of last March, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took part in James Corden's Homefest special, which also featured Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, and other artists.

