Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS announces free online concert series called 'Bang Bang Con' amid COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:02 IST
BTS announces free online concert series called 'Bang Bang Con' amid COVID-19
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@bts_bighit)

After canceling dates for their 'BTS Map of the Soul Tour' due to the coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean boy band has announced that it is hosting a free online concert series to entertain fans all around the world during this quarantine period.

The virtual event called 'Bang Bang Con' is a two-day marathon of some of the K-pop sensation's previous concerts, which will all stream on BTS' BANGTANTV YouTube channel for free beginning Friday, April 17th, at 11 p.m. ET and will continue at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18th.

BTS took this announcement on Twitter and said, "BTS Concert At Home BANG.BANG.CON."

Moreover, Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' management agency, launched a series of Korean-language teaching videos featuring the boy band in a bid to establish a stronger connection with their global fans.

The series is called 'Learn Korean with BTS', the video series uses reassembled footage from the band's videos, including Run BTS, Bangtan Bomb, and BTS Episode to make the learning experience more immersive and fun.

Bang Bang Con is BTS' latest effort to connect with its fans amid the ongoing global health crisis. At the end of last March, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took part in James Corden's Homefest special, which also featured Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa, and other artists.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with Presiden...

Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave

Chinas northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90 involving people coming from abroad. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020