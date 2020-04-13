Left Menu
Anil Kapoor motivates fans to stay active during lockdown

The ever-young Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to share his home workout pictures motivating others to stay fit during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:16 IST
Actor Anil Kapoor working out (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The actor posted four pictures of himself exercising and posted a fitness mantra with each picture.

Some of the fitness mantras posted by ever-fit actor are, 'If you are going through hell, just keep going', and 'challenges are what make life interesting.' "You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," the 63-year-old actor captioned the post.

The 'Nayak' actor has been posting his pictures from his home fitness routine ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. He is currently under at home with his family at his Mumbai house. (ANI)

