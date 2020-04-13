Anil Kapoor motivates fans to stay active during lockdown

The ever-young Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Monday took to Instagram to share his home workout pictures motivating others to stay fit during the lockdown. The actor posted four pictures of himself exercising and posted a fitness mantra with each picture.

Some of the fitness mantras posted by ever-fit actor are, 'If you are going through hell, just keep going', and 'challenges are what make life interesting.' "You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," the 63-year-old actor captioned the post.

The 'Nayak' actor has been posting his pictures from his home fitness routine ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. He is currently under at home with his family at his Mumbai house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

