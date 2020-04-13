Left Menu
Several Bollywood celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and others on Monday took to social media to extend Baisakhi wishes to their fans.

Updated: 13-04-2020 17:54 IST
Bollywood extends Baisakhi wishes on social media
Actors Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and others on Monday took to social media to extend Baisakhi wishes to their fans. Actor Hooda posted a picture of himself wearing a turban and praying at the holiest Sikh shrine Golden Temple. "#HappyBaisakhi Khalsa Panth - #Vaisakhi Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh," he wrote in the caption.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to Instagram and posted a picture of a Shri Guru Gobind Singh feeding his disciples. "WAHEGURU Vaisakhi Diyan lakh lakh Vadhaiyan Ji. Lakh Khushian Patshahian(Waheguru! Many many best wishes of Baisakhi to everyone)" he wrote in the caption.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene hopped on to Twitter to extend Baisakhi wishes to her fans. "Let's celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi," she tweeted.

'Ek Villain' actor Sidharth Malhotra also extended his wishes through Twitter and also urged people to not forget the practice of social distancing even during the festival. "#HappyBaisakhi guys! Hope this day brings more positivity & happiness in your lives. Stay safe and connect with your loved ones virtually. Even during this festive time, it's crucial to practice social distancing. Big love always," he tweeted.

'Dabangg' girl Sonakshi Sinha has been quite active on Twitter since this morning and she capped it off with her wishes to her fans. "Chalo aaj ke liye kaafi entertainment ho gaya, heres wishing everyone a very happy Baisakhi (from home)! #stayhomestaysafe," she tweeted.

Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was also quick to wish his fans on the occasion as he tweeted, "On this auspicious day, may the cheerful festival of Baisakhi, usher in happiness, peace & prosperity for everyone." "The Khalsa tradition was started on this day in 1699. Happy Baisakhi!!" his tweet further read.

Baisakhi is a major festival in Punjab as it marks the foundation day of the Khalsa panth (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. It also marks the start of the harvest season. On this day, people throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips, but this year, the effect of lockdown is clearly visible as the number of devotees who are visiting the temple has reduced. (ANI)

