Ali Wentworth out of isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:13 IST
Ali Wentworth out of isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

Comic Ali Wentworth says she is out of self-isolation after 16 days and is grateful for her health after the coronavirus diagnosis. The "It's Complicated" actor tested positive for COVID-19 infection in early April.

Reflecting on her time in self-quarantine as "brutal and scary", Wentworth said she is "one of the lucky ones". "And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared. We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people. "We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts... Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes..." the actor-comic wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Her husband, "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos, who working from home till the situation got better, has now tested positive for COVID-19. Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis on "GMA," nearly two weeks after his wife confirmed her diagnosis.

The host, who has been Wentworth's caregiver throughout her self-isolation, said it was "no surprise" that he tested postive. Stephanopoulos revealed, unlike Wentworth, he has been asymptomatic.

"I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great," he said. The couple shares two daughters -- Elliot, 17 and Harper, 14.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

