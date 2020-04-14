Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott reunite for Easter weekend with daughter Stormi

American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While they're doing well with co-parenting, they're trying to figure out where things stand romantically.

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott are wondering if they still have a romantic future after breaking up in Oct. 2019. They reunited for the weekend at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs estate, where Travis got to watch Stormi play in the pool as Kylie and her mom tried to make a pizza in her outdoor pizza oven.

Later on, Kylie Jenner has shared an Instagram story video of her making cute Easter treats with pastel icing, sugary decorations and it seemed like a perfect family holiday weekend.

Kylie made sure the holiday was special for 2-year-old Stormi and she also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. Jenner shared a photo of the Easter bunny's haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll.

View this post on Instagram 🐇 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT

Also, Kylie Jenner made her TikTok debut on April 8 with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' fans to a nostalgic surprise. The mother-daughter duo recreated a throwback video of an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the 'POOSH' founder introduced the world to the phrase, 'ABCDEFG.'

