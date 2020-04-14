Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott reunite for Easter weekend with daughter Stormi

New York | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:42 IST
Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott reunite for Easter weekend with daughter Stormi
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kyliejenner)

American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While they're doing well with co-parenting, they're trying to figure out where things stand romantically.

Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott are wondering if they still have a romantic future after breaking up in Oct. 2019. They reunited for the weekend at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs estate, where Travis got to watch Stormi play in the pool as Kylie and her mom tried to make a pizza in her outdoor pizza oven.

Later on, Kylie Jenner has shared an Instagram story video of her making cute Easter treats with pastel icing, sugary decorations and it seemed like a perfect family holiday weekend.

Kylie made sure the holiday was special for 2-year-old Stormi and she also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. Jenner shared a photo of the Easter bunny's haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll.

View this post on Instagram

🐇

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also, Kylie Jenner made her TikTok debut on April 8 with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' fans to a nostalgic surprise. The mother-daughter duo recreated a throwback video of an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the 'POOSH' founder introduced the world to the phrase, 'ABCDEFG.'

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020