‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvær have recovered from coronavirus

The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the health update. "Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife. After several weeks in quarantine and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. “We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus,” Hivju, 41, wrote. The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their support and urged people take care of each other as the world fights the pandemic. Hivju had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis last month. The actor joins the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Sara Bareilles among the other stars who have successfully battled the deadly virus after testing positive.

